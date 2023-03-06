Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,005 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 495,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 53,437 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 666,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,864,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.67 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

