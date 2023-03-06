Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Down 6.6 %

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.75. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

