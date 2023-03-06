Xensor (XSR) Market Cap Achieves $240,420.19

Xensor (XSR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $240,420.19 and approximately $11,187.11 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xensor has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xensor Token Profile

Xensor’s launch date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

