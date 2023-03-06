WOW-token Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $293.78 million and approximately $0.58 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02937301 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $21.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

