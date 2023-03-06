World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $70.33 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $70.33 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00071695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023828 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003517 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,274,598 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

