WINkLink Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $89.99 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000932 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $13,330,244.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

