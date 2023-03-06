WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is Park West Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838,000 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up 3.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $54,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $50,802,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 525,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $121,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.08. 293,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,767. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

