WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,480,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $172.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.49%.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

