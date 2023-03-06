Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Robert Michael Cloninger Sells 1,500 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,124. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after buying an additional 391,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.