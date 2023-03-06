Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Robert Michael Cloninger Sells 1,500 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,124. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after buying an additional 391,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
