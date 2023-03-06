Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($252.13) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

VOW3 traded up €13.58 ($14.45) during trading on Monday, reaching €142.20 ($151.28). 4,372,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €126.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a 1 year high of €162.38 ($172.74).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.