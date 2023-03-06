Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.99

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 271248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vivint Smart Home

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.