Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.99

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 271248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
- Helmerich & Payne Stock, A Lot More Upside Than Meets the Eye
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.