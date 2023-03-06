Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $12.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.26) to €12.30 ($13.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.26) to €13.60 ($14.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $10.45 on Monday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.