Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Up to $21.41

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.41, but opened at $22.05. Vistra shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 2,569,089 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 40.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 555,295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 503,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 64,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 77,458 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 113,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.