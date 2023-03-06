Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $153.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

NASDAQ VC opened at $164.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

