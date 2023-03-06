Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $153.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
NASDAQ VC opened at $164.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.82.
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
