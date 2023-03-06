Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBH remained flat at $8.81 during midday trading on Monday. 13,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,772. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

