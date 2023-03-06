Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $44.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRDN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $36,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.