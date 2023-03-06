VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CDC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.07. 87,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,665. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,261.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,239.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.