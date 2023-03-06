VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CDC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.07. 87,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,665. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,261.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,239.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $459,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

