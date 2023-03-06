Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Position Boosted by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Viavi Solutions worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $34,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,946 shares of company stock valued at $588,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.77. 558,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

