Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up to $32.61

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.61, but opened at $33.97. Viasat shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 137,891 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,329.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $280,827 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,769,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,222,000 after acquiring an additional 375,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,718,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,400,000 after acquiring an additional 365,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.