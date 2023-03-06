Vertcoin Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $121,235.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,369.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00400186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00087381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00665455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00550364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,249,847 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

