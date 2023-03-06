Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $191.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.50.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $186.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.26.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 294,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.