Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0063

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $64.43 million and $17.48 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000948 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.