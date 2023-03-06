Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $36,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.07. 964,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

