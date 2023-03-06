Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,583 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.26. The stock had a trading volume of 46,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,414. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $229.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

