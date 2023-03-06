VAALCO Energy (EGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:EGY opened at $5.19 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.40%.

EGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

