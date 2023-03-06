UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Hits $3.20 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00014973 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $2.13 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00400129 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.37912023 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,002,165.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

