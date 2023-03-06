Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $141.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.90.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.