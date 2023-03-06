UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,252. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.