United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 1.31% of United Rentals worth $245,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

URI stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.85. The company had a trading volume of 263,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

