United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for 2.3% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.96. 1,976,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405,526. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

See Also

