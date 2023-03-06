UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of UCLQF stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.00. UltraTech Cement has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

UltraTech Cement Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and selling of cement and cement related products. Its products include ordinary portland cement, portland blast furnace slag cement, portland pozzalana cement, white cement and ready mix concrete. The company was founded on August 24, 2000 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

