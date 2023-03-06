Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Management Co Ltd

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 538,621 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 5.2% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,027,311. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.