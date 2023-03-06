U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,689 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 158,111 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.16% of U.S. Silica worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in U.S. Silica by 343.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 3.2 %

SLCA opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.87. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.60.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

