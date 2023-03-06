Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twin Disc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Twin Disc Trading Down 2.8 %
TWIN opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.
