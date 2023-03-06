Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twin Disc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc Trading Down 2.8 %

TWIN opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twin Disc Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,552,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 715,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 359,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.