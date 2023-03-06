Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 761,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 260,313 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.45.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Trine II Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRAQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 608,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

