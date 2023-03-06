TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) is Portolan Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,902 shares during the period. TravelCenters of America accounts for about 3.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 4.12% of TravelCenters of America worth $33,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $16,179,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

TA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 338,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,381. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $85.06.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

