Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,812 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical volume of 5,862 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball bought 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,273 shares of company stock valued at $81,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $5,463,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoundHound AI Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 15,525,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,876,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

