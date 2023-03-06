Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 32,860 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,259 call options.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $3.34. 38,579,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,856,482. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

