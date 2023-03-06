TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 6.1%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 243,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 387,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $810.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.73.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,331,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,527,000 after acquiring an additional 168,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,051,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

