TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 6.1%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 243,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 387,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.
TimkenSteel Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $810.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.73.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.