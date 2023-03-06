ThetaDrop (TDROP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $58,583.66

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $48.72 million and approximately $58,583.66 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

