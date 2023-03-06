The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 163,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 169,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of KR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.01. 1,549,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,244. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.