The Graph 1-Day Volume Reaches $45.06 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $45.06 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,600,254,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,832,439,724 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

