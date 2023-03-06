The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $356.05. 368,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.38 and a 200 day moving average of $347.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $1,972,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035,707 shares in the company, valued at $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

