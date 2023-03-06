The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $73.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSGX. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Featured Stories

