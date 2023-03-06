The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Cheesecake Factory has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

