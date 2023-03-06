The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Decreased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,917 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.00. 1,992,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

