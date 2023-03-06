The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,689,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.5% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $768,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 693,439 shares of company stock valued at $55,421,270 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,046. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

