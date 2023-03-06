The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Permanens Capital L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Permanens Capital L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 0.7% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,439 shares of company stock valued at $55,421,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

