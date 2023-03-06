The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 289,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 225,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $607,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Stories

