The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290,021 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.